HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers have released the identity of the man found dead in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife area on Saturday.

According to authorities, the victim was identified as Manuel Edwuardo Heaton, 27, of Evansville. A news release says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say Heaton’s remains were discovered by a passerby at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the area of St. Johns Road and Kansas Road near the Scaup Pit.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrck County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.

This is a developing story.