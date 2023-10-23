HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder has confirmed a bicyclist was killed on Friday after he was hit by a vehicle at Stevenson Station Road and Titzer Road.

The cyclist, identified by Sheriff Wilder as 73-year-old Clifford Dennis Engelhardt of Elberfeld was struck by an SUV that was traveling south on Stevenson Station Road just before 7:45 a.m.. Engelhardt was flown to a hospital by Statflight.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident.