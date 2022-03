EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A preliminary autopsy report has been released on the victims of the double homicide in Evansville.

On March 30, the causes of death for Kara Frederick and David Macke were determined, according to a preliminary autopsy report. Frederick died from gunshot wounds to the chest, as did Macke, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office’s preliminary autopsy report.

