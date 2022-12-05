VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.

According to the Chief Deputy Coroner, Travis Lee Burkett, 41, died from internal crushing injuries on December 2. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office previously said the man killed in the incident backed up and was crushed between the skid steer he was operating and an outrigger.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.