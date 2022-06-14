OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner’s office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Owensboro.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 7th Street for a possible vehicle collision just after 11 p.m. on Monday. Officers say when they arrived a bystander was performing CPR on an adult male who had been driving the vehicle. Officers say the man in the vehicle, identified later as John T. Leak, Jr., of Owensboro, had been shot and he later died from his injuries.

Detectives also released surveillance video showing two suspects and a vehicle involved in the investigation. Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The following video contains graphic content.





“I was upstairs, and i heard a gunshot first, and then I heard a crash,” recalled Sherry Hamilton of Owensboro.

Police say officers found the vehicle after it hit an apartment building and fencing around it. They later found the victim was shot.

“I was just worried about the driver. I didn’t know who it was,” said Kaylee Hill of Owensboro.

Police say Leak Jr. was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. Detectives believe the shooting may have happened on the 900 block of West 7th. Police and other nearby residents say the vehicle may have hit a separate building a block from where it crashed on the 1200 block.

“To me, it was kind of scary because nothing like this has ever happened before, as I know. As long as I’ve lived here, i never seen a car like that crash here,” said Hamilton.

“Owensboro has gotten bad and our city needs to change because people are too easy to go for guns,” added Hill.

One nearby resident said she didn’t know who it was, but may have seen the victim drive through this neighborhood before.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2022)