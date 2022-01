OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a house fire in the 1400 block of West 12th Street on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 86-year-old Mary Harrington. Officials say that EMS treated Harrington at the scene but she later died of smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

The Owensboro Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.