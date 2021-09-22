UPDATE: Daviess County Coroner identifies man involved in Natcher Bridge standoff

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner has identified the man who died after a 15-hour long standoff with police on the Natcher Bridge on Tuesday.

The coroner identified the man as 39-year-old Noah Boswell and said that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the standoff.

According to police, the incident started around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a woman in Hatfield called Spencer County dispatch saying someone was trespassing in her yard near her barn. The Sheriff Deputy arrived on scene and said he saw two suspects speed away through the woman’s yard. The other suspect in the vehicle has not yet been identified

Police are still investigating the incident.