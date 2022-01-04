UPDATE: DCSO identifies woman killed in two-vehicle accident

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 61-year-old woman from Owensboro that was killed after a two-vehicle accident on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mary Spencer was pronounced dead after an accident in the 2600 block of Highway 81. Police say she was attempting to make a left hand turn from the Daviess County Government Operations Building onto northbound 81 when she was struck by the second vehicle.

Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.