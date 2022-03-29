HARRISON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Autopsy results reveal the cause of death for the suspect in the double homicide in Evansville last week.

The Harrison County Coroner has confirmed 30-year old Samuel Robb died from a self inflicted gunshot to the head. Remember that Robb was found in his crashed car. Before his death, Robb allegedly shot and killed two people on Saint Joseph Avenue in Evansville, before fleeing the scene and being stopped in Corydon, Indiana. Police say he then led them on a chase. Robb reached speeds of over 100-miles per hour before his vehicle suddenly went out of control sending it into a violent wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are still waiting for the autopsy results for the two victims of the shooting – 68-year old David Macke and 31-year old Kara Frederick.