HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews are beginning phased demolition work as a new overpass is constructed as part of Section One of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, starting Monday, June 12.

US 41

Officials say the nightly closure will consist of one lane of US 41 northbound will be closed near KY 351, and closures are expected to start around 7 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. each day. Officials also say the work is expected to take about two weeks to complete, and work will shift to the southbound side of the overpass in the coming weeks.

KY 351

Officials state short-term temporary closures are expected overnight on KY 351, as needed, to accommodate the demolition work happening overhead on the US 41 overpass, and the closures are expected to last about 15 minutes. Flaggers will be in place, and officials also state to expect short-term stoppages between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials say with the demolition, there will be associated noise during the work, and they ask for patience from people in the immediate area. Officials explain the work is happening at night to minimize impacts to motorists and to get the work done as quickly and safely as possible.

Van Wyk Closure Expected Next Week

Officials state demolition work is also expected to begin next week at US 41 and Van Wyk Road and is expected to be closed between Kimsey Lane and the US 41 overpass. That will close on or around Monday, June 12 as well, and the full closure is expected to last up to a week.

KY 425 Bridge Work is Underway

Officials also state crews started work this week to rehabilitate the KY 425 overpass bridge. To accommodate the work, the 12-foot travel lanes are reduced to 10-foot lanes with no shoulders. No loads over 9-foot are allowed on the bridge with signage posted, and restrictions are expected to be in place through early August.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances occur.