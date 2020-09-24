UPDATE: I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News reached out to The I-69 ORX project offices for an update.

Mindy Peterson, I-69 Ohio River Crossing Public Outreach, says they’re waiting on information from an environmental impact study, and will select a single alternative late this year or early next year.

The project includes keeping the northbound twin bridge open and using it for two-way traffic.

The crossing will be paid for with federal and state funds from both Indiana and Kentucky, as well as money generated from tolls.

The current preferred route would start between Weinbach Avenue and Green River Road in Evansville, then cross the river by Ellis Park and Audubon State Park.

It then connects at Hwy. 60 at a new interchange in Henderson County, then over to Hwy. 41.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS