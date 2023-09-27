HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced work for a temporary southbound lane on the US 41 northbound bridge is expected to be completed on Friday.

According to a release, KYTC crews will be changing the traffic pattern on the US 41 northbound bridge to accommodate the three travel lanes. Once a new crossover is constructed, KYTC will shift a southbound lane of traffic onto the northbound bridge in addition to the two northbound lanes.

Traffic on the southbound bridge was reduced to one lane on Monday for a federally mandated inspection that is expected to last through November 18. Traffic to cross the bridge on Monday was backed up all the way to Walnut Street in Evansville at one point, prompting the KYTC to meet with Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider to discuss ways to prevent traffic issues until the inspection is complete.

KYTC has also restricted all truck traffic to a maximum width of 12-feet to accommodate the equipment required for testing on the bridge.