HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.

Police say 72-year-old Joseph Ellis Jr. never returned home or contacted any members of his family after visiting a family member at the hospital. Police say no foul play is suspected.

In a news release, the Huntingburg Police Department thanked everyone who called in information to help the investigation.