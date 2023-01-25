HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident on Tuesday.

According to a release from HCSO, multiple rescue and fire departments responded to the accident in the 5800 block of KY 425 just before 12:30 p.m. and extricated one motorist who was entrapped. The coroner’s office pronounced 52-year-old Trent Wolfe of Central City dead at the scene.

Two other men were transported to an Indiana hospital with minor injuries. The sheriffs office says the crash is still under investigation, but it is believed the passenger car traveled across the center line into the path of a semi-truck.