GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The woman killed in a crash on US 41 near the Toyota plant in Gibson County has been identified by a family member as 27-year-old Rachel Pennington of Fort Branch.

According to officials, Pennington was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A family member of Pennington has identified the four-month-old that was also ejected during the accident as Pennington’s son, Benji. According to the family member, Benji is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

A GoFundMe that was set up by a family member of Pennington can be found here.