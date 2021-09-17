UPDATE: One apprehended in Spencer Co. suspect search, others remain at large

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – Officials with the North Spencer County School Corporation have made the decision to keep students and staff home Friday while the Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for suspects they say fled from a police pursuit Thursday.

We’re told one female suspect has been apprehended. The remaining suspects are still at large.

The case began in Warrick County and ended between Dale and Lincoln City. Authorities say the suspects ran off after ditching the vehicle they were in. Police say narcotics were recovered from the vehicle. A stolen gun that had been thrown from the vehicle was also recovered.

They were last seen in the area of Lincoln State Park. K-9’s and helicopters joined the search but were not able to locate the suspects.

Anyone who may have seen the group or have information on their current whereabouts is asked to contact either Indiana State Police or the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Dan Scherry says because of the potential danger this situation poses, and the close proximity to the Heritage Hills campus, it was best to keep everyone safe by keeping them home.

Scherry also says no decision has been made on whether Friday night’s football game against North Posey will go on as planned. He says a final decision should be made by the afternoon.