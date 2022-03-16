EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police have confirmed one pedestrian was pronounced dead on Tuesday night after an accident on the Lloyd Expressway.

The first crash happened around 7:30 at Rosenberger Avenue when a vehicle hit two pedestrians who were trying to cross the Lloyd. Evansville The second wreck happened just east of the first accident, involving a motorcycle that didn’t see the traffic backed up and couldn’t stop in time.

Police were not able to give an update on the condition of the second pedestrian as of Wednesday. However, Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has sent out a news release identifying one of the pedestrians as deceased. The release has identified Autumn Walsh, 19, of Evansville, as the fatality. Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Walsh died from blunt force trauma.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is still investigating this incident. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.