HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Henderson Walmart on Sunday.

According to a release, 78-year-old Carl Powell was hit by a vehicle at a low speed as he was exiting the store. Powell was transported to an Evansville hospital, where he later died.

Police say there will not be any criminal charges against the driver of the vehicle.