HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Henderson strip on Sunday has died.

Police say a person was crossing on the Highway 41 strip just after 6:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Evansville where they later died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped and charges are not expected in the case. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.