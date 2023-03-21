HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Another suspect in an illegal gambling operation conducted in Evansville has been arrested.

According to a police affidavit, Mark Edge, 42, of Owensboro, is one of two men accused by the Indiana Gaming Commission of running an unregulated poker tournament. The affidavit alleges that the games were held several times a week inside an office space on Weinbach Avenue, and that Edge was responsible for supervising the games.

Edge was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on several charges and has since been released on bond. The other suspect, Edward Hill, was arrested last week and bonded out.