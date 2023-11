HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities have identified the man killed in an ATV accident that happened on New Harmony Road on Saturday.

According to a release from the Vanderburgh County Coroner, 49-year-old Robert Lutz, of Vanderburgh County, was killed after his off-road vehicle was struck by a motor vehicle. Lutz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the collision.