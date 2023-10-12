HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Deaconess Health has announced that updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting next week. The Food and Drug Administration approved this updated vaccine, which has been formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants.

They will be available at drive-thru flu shot clinics, as well as most Deaconess Urgent Care and Express locations and primary care clinics. Patients 12 and over can receive the Pfizer shot at all locations. Vaccines for patients under 12 are available at pediatric urgent care and pediatrician offices.

You can find more information about where you can schedule your vaccinations here, or call your primary care physician’s office to set up an appointment. You can arrange to get just a flu shot, just a COVID vaccine, or both.