Updates on three road projects in Pike County

PIKE CO., Ind (WEHT) The public got a look at some upcoming road projects in Pike County. The Indiana Department of Transportation held an open house in Petersburg on Wednesday.

The projects include reconstruction for the junction of SR 56 and 57. The second is an overlay project on SR 61 to SR 257. There are also plans for a drainage correction project from McCoy Street to Goodlet Street. INDOT says they plan to work with property owners during construction.

“We have not really heard any concerns. We know once they get started and they close sections of the road, people might have trouble getting in and out of their driveways and that type of thing,” said Kent Davis with INDOT, “We have charged the contractor with working with each individual property owner to make sure they can get in and out of their property while they work is going on.”

All three projects are scheduled to begin later this year.

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)