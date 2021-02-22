Urban Seeds donating chili to local organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – National Chili Day is Saturday, and Urban Seeds is celebrating with a Chili Share Spectacular.

For $35, the organization is offering a quart of vegan, gluten-free chili with a side of fresh-made cornbread or crackers. For each order sold, an equal order will be donated to the YWCA or Aurora.

Monday is the last day to place an order. Orders can be picked up Saturday at Evansville Trinity United Methodist Church from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)