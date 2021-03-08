Urn found on side of the road in Troy

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– What started off as a relaxing walk for one couple ended with them flabbergasted. They found what they thought was art, but it was actually holding someone’s cremated remains.

“I was like in shock because I couldn’t imagine why this little keep sake urn with someone’s loved one in it would be laying on the side of the road here,” Tracey Ford said.

She and her husband were walking down the street in Troy when she saw something sparkling in the grass.

“And so I bent down and I was like, ‘Oh wow look you know it has this real pretty green designs in it.’ And he was looking at it and says, ‘It’s almost like a paperweight you know,'” said Ford. “And then he handed it back to me and when he did. I noticed under the top part there, you can unscrew the top.”

Ford said her husband thought it would be a good décor piece for their living room until they noticed ashes were inside.

“I opened it up and when I did, my heart just fell because I knew instantly what it was that was in there,” explained Ford.

Ford called Huber Funeral Home in Tell City to see if they could help.

Huber Funeral Home’s funeral director said even though they don’t sell this urn style, they are trying to do what they can to find out who is missing their loved one’s ashes. It is possible the urn could hold the ashes of a pet or even an infant.

“There’s no identification inside of the urn and that’s very typical of this size of an urn,” said Julie Huber Bishop, co-owner and funeral director of Huber Funeral Home. She is keeping the urn in the funeral home as they help solve this mystery. “I was going to call the local funeral homes here in Perry and Spencer counties to see if anyone had recently sold what I call a going home keep sake urn.”

“I hope someone can find out whoever it is because I know they have to be missing that urn,” said Ford.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)