HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As preconstruction activities continue for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, a single lane closure on US 41 is planned for this week.

One lane of US 41 North will close from just south of KY 351/2nd Street to just north of Van Wyk Road (mile marker 14.8). The closure is scheduled for May 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews will be drilling to collect rock and soil samples.

The actual starting date and duration may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur. People can find more information here.