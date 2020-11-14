US 41 N ramp closures scheduled in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The northbound on-ramps for US 41 at the US 60 cloverleaf in Henderson will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be making slide repairs.

The US 60 ramp towards 41 N will be addressed. The 41-A ramp towards 41 N will also be closed for workers’ safety. Work is expected to finish up on Wednesday.

In the meantime, drivers can detour using Green St to KY 351 and can access US 41 N from KY 351.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

