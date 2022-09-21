VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Pigeon Creek bridge will soon open, but in doing so the 41 ramp will temporarily close.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek.

Officials say starting on or around September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. This ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.

INDOT says the US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to re-open just before the southbound off-ramp is closed. Traffic will be restricted from Lynch Road to the overpass over Diamond Avenue. This restriction will consist of a concrete wall on one side and a stone shoulder on the other side of the roadway.

Officials say work on the off-ramp is expected to last through November, depending on the weather. The official detour for the closed exit is US 41 south to State Road 66 to US 41 north.