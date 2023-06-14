HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A man accused of dealing meth in Tell City was arrested during an investigation involving the US Marshal Service, Indiana State Police and Tell City Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers learned that a man wanted on multiple felony warrants was staying at a home inside the city. Police say they arrived at the home on the 600 block of E 11th Street in Tell City and took into custody 38-year-old Bradley A. Rubin.

We’re told he was arrested without incident and booked into the Perry County Detention Center.

Kentucky Warrant:

Burglary, Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor

Perry County Warrant: