US Rep. James Comer named top Republican on House Oversight and Reform Committee

(WEHT)- Republican US Rep. James Comer, whose district covers much of western Kentucky including parts of our Tri-State area, was named as the top-ranking Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The new role means Rep. Comer will be at the forefront of responding to Democratic oversight efforts. Comer, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, has served on the committee for the entirety of his tenure in Washington.

(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)

