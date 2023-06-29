HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) -The North Region Target Championship, also known by nicknames such as “Glow in the Cornfield” and “Duel in the Cornfield,” will be held at Goebel Soccer Complex in Evansville on June 30 through July 2.

The festivities kick off with the ‘Glow in the Cornfield’ event. The non-competitive shoot is played under the illumination of field lights after nightfall. The following two-day Star Fita tournament will feature over 70 archery events featuring multiple disciplines. 75 archers from across the Midwest will compete in the events.

Tim Fulton, the General Manager of the Evansville Sports Complex, talked about the event coming to Evansville.

“We are excited to welcome this unique event back to Evansville for the third year! With the success of the first Glow in the Cornfield in 2022, the organizers have once again given the archers the opportunity to shoot under the lights, which is something new for most of the participants,” said Tim Fulton, General Manager with the Evansville Sports Complex.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit the event website at usaarchery.org.