EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The IndyStar reporters who exposed the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal will be speaking at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) as guests for the 2022 Liberal Arts Distinguished Scholar Series. USI’s Department of Communications and College of Liberal Arts are hosting a moderated Q&A panel followed by an open Q&A session featuring the investigative reporters Marisa Kwiatkowski and Tim Evans.

The event will take place Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in Carter Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The USI community and public are invited to attend and the event will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person on the USI Carter Hall YouTube channel.

Kwiatkowski and Evans will discuss the USA Gymnastics’ sexual abuse scandal during the panel discussion. The discussion will include how they exposed sexual abuse by former U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Doctor Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics’ negligence in failing to protect its gymnasts from a serial sexual predator.

The investigation by Kwiatkowski, Evans and IndyStar Investigative/Enterprise Reporter Mark Alesia revealed not only had Nassar been accused of serial sexual misconduct but USA Gymnastics had suppressed sexual abuse accusations from young women on the USA Gymnastics team for decades.

“Tim and I are looking forward to hearing audience questions and providing insight,” Kwiatkowski says. “This conversation is about more than journalism—it’s about community. It’s about organizations protecting their individuals and holding themselves to particular standards.”

“I am thrilled that Marisa and Tim have agreed to share their experiences with USI and the Evansville community,” Dr. Jane Weatherred, Assistant Professor of Advertising and Public Relations and 2022 Liberal Arts Distinguished Scholar Series Moderator, says. “It’s a very important topic relevant to so many fields of study here at USI. It’s an Indiana-based story, a national story and a global story about what kind of positive impact investigative journalism can have on our society.”

Kwiatkowski initially broke the story in August 2016 when she published “Out of Balance.” Kwiatkowski’s story covered USA Gymnastics’ policy of not reporting sexual abuse allegations against coaches.

Two women contacted Kwiatkowski within two days and the former IndyStar reporter published these women’s account of abuse. Another 150 people came forward afterwards with additional claims that they had also been abused in the late 1990s and early 2000s by Nassar.

The reporting by Kwiatkowski, Evans and Alesia instigated an investigation that paved the way for charges against Nassar. Nassar was convicted and an additional lawsuit was filed against the Indianapolis head-quartered USA Gymnastics.

“This story is important for two reasons,” Evans says. “One, it’s important for students to understand the role of journalism and its ability to bring awareness to society. Two, because of the fact this story has to do with sexual abuse, it shows how journalism can help victims find healing and justice.”

The Nassar abuse survivors reached a $380 million dollar settlement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee after five years in court in December 2021. More than 500 of Nassar’s sexual abuse victims will be compensated, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

“This journey is an amazing story. It illustrates the power of journalism, and the important function journalists have as watchdogs working in the public’s interest,” Dr. Leigh Anne Howard, Chair of the USI Communications Department, says “Their perseverance reminds us that research and hard work can reveal the truths needed for a more just society.”

Masks are required to attend and in all buildings on the USI campus and physical distancing guidelines will be in place at the event. Carter Hall can seat 300 with physical distancing guidelines in place and guests will be seated on a first come, first served basis.

Visit the Distinguished Scholars webpage or contact Weatherred at jweatherre@usi.edu for more information about the event and speakers.