EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District has issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them to immediately remove the trailer and other materials and place it in uplands where it does not have the potential to impede safe navigation as river levels rise.

The Corps said information during a site inspection indicated the camper trailer, along with a table, generator and other materials was unlawfully placed on the sandbar in the Ohio River on or about July 20. The Corps said the alleged responsible party has been advised that the placement of the camper trailer and other materials is a violation of federal law and that failure to resolve the violation in a timely manner may result in referral to the U.S. Attorney, which may result in federal prosecution and potential criminal penalties including fines and imprisonment.

The Corps says federal law prohibits the placing of any structure in, under or over navigable waters of the United States without a permit, and no permit was issued for the camper.

