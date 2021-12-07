USAF Thunderbirds returning to the Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The USAF Thunderbirds Demonstration Team will return to the Owensboro Air Show in 2023.

City officials announced on Tuesday that the team will perform aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on September 15, 2023. On September 16 and 17, the Owensboro riverfront will feature an air show with civilian and military demonstrations.

“The Thunderbirds team receives hundreds of requests for their demonstration every year, yet they select less than 30 cities annually to perform,” said Public Events Director Tim Ross. “For Owensboro to be selected again speaks to the incredible support and community involvement the military teams experience when they are in town.”

Officials say there will not be an air show in 2022.