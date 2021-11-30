USDA: Tiger exhibitor performing at Hadi Shrine Circus was unlicensed

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – People who attended the Hadi Shrine Circus on its opening night saw acts involving tigers, but there were no tigers at any of the other shows that week.

According to a statement released by PETA, Adam Burck was illegally exhibiting tigers at the show after his license had been canceled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Burck’s license was pulled by the USDA for unspecified reasons on November 3.

According to a report from the USDA in June, Burck was holding tigers in travel cages in a barn with no climate control. The report also mentioned that the barn had live maggots around the cages.

Hadi Shrine officials say Burck was asked to leave on Friday morning after irregularities in paperwork were noticed. Officials say they went through inspections with animal control and Evansville zoo officials before the shows started.