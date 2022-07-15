EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Students at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) will be paying more in fees beginning with the fall semester. The USI Board of Trustees announced fees for the upcoming school year as a part of their board meeting on July 14.

Beginning with the upcoming fall semester, students will begin paying a $60 dollar athletic fee per semester. According to the board, there was no such fee for the 2021-2022 school year.

USI officials confirmed this athletic fee is connected to the university’s recent move to Division I athletics.