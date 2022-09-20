EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana has announced the approval of an online Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) degree completion program.

Officials say the BSEE program is designed specifically for non-traditional students who already hold an associate or bachelor’s degree in a technology-related field, and will allow them to extend their education to an ABET-accredited engineering degree.

“We receive numerous inquiries from working adults who are seeking to complete an engineering degree but need to work full-time,” says Dr. Paul Kuban, Chair of the Engineering Department and Professor of Engineering. “This program will allow us to accommodate these students.”

The program will be offered beginning Spring 2023. Applications are being accepted now through October 7. A tentative, online BSEE schedule, tuition and fee information and more can be found here. For questions regarding the BSEE degree completion program, please contact Kuban at pkuban@usi.edu.