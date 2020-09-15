USI adds on-campus COVID-19 testing site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana is now offering COVID-19 testing to all students and employees.

Testing will be at the former Children’s Learning Center.

Testing is by appointment only on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings.

School officials urge students and staff to be tested if they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus or have been in close contact for 15 minutes or longer with someone who is positive for the virus.

The new testing site offers walk-up and drive-thru services.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 15, 2020)