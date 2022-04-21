EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) will hold five Spring Commencement Ceremonies on May 6 and May 7 in the Screaming Eagles Arena to recognize students from the Class of 2022.

The total number of students expected to graduate is 1,693. These students will join more than 48,000 USI alumni across Indiana, the United States and the world.

Speakers at each commencement ceremony will be USI alumni or administrators. A full schedule of ceremonies and speakers is listed:

May 6 at 6 p.m. – Graduate studies. Vice President of Public Policy for the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Justin Groenert will be the speaker. Groenert earned his master’s degree in public administration in 2016.

May 7 at 9 a.m. – College of Nursing and Health Professions. USI President Dr. Ronald S. Rochon will deliver the commencement address.

May 7 at noon – The Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education. Medical Director Dr. Kester A. Phillips of Neuro-Oncology at the Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment and Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, Washington will be the speaker. Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2002.

May 7 at 3 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts. Global Vice President of Corporate Communications for Alcoa Corporation James W. Beck will deliver the commencement address. Beck is a 1992 graduate that earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.

May 7 at 6 p.m. – Romain College of Business. Retired Senior Vice President and Foundation President for Old National Bank Jane Heldt Baas will be the speaker. Baas is a 1986 graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in management.

The following honorary degrees and the President’s Medal will be given during the following ceremonies:

Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees will be presented to William (Bill) C. Stone and Mary R. (O’Daniel) Stone at the graduate ceremony. The couple announced a $34.2 million gift to establish the Mary O’Daniel Stone and Bill Stone Center for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at IU School of Medicine-Evansville.

Honorary Doctor of Laws degree will be awarded to Dr. Nadine A. Coudret at the graduate ceremony. Dr. Coudert is the Dean Emerita of the USI College of Nursing and Health Professions and had a foundational role in establishing USI’s nursing and health professions degree programs.

The President’s Medal will be given to 2022 graduate Anna M. Ardelean at the College of Liberal Arts ceremony. The President’s Medal is the highest honor USI presents to a graduate. Ardelean is a native of Mooresville, Ind. and is graduating magna cum laude (with great distinction) with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

All ceremonies will be held in-person. Tickets will be required for guests. A livestream of each ceremony will be available at USI.edu/watch-commencement.

Those planning to attend in person are strongly advised to review the Screaming Eagles Arena Prohibited Items and Security Policy.

The ceremonies can be followed on social media with the hashtag #USIGrad on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

More information about all ceremonies can be found by visiting USI.edu/commencement.