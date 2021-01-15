USI athletics to remain Division II in strategic plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) USI fans looking for the Screaming Eagles to jump to Division I are going to have to wait a while. USI’s Board of Trustees approved a strategic plan for the university, which will take them through the next quarter century.

It primarily looks at the future of academic programs — how to address enrollment in the coming years, student engagement and community interaction.

USI President Dr. Ron Rochon says one thing not in the plan is a move to Division I athletics. “At this point right now,” he says, “USI is in a sweet spot with Division II. We have just erected a beautiful facility as you know, the Screaming Eagles arena. We have a brand new aquatic center that’s almost complete as well. We are in an amazing opportunity spot with the state and how they see us and how we’re positioned, and right now we will remain Division II.”

Dr. Rochon says in coming up with the strategic plan, they sought input from nearly 3,000 people, including faculty, staff, students and alumni.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)