USI Board approves budget request

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the 2021-23 Capital Improvement Budget Request and two new line item requests for presentation to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and State Budget Agency during the 2021 Indiana Legislative Session.

The university is requesting $46 million for a capital project which would renovate the Wright Administration Building and the David L. Rice Library. University officials say the Wright Administration Building, the first building built on campus in 1967, is past due for a renovation and would focus on more efficient use of classrooms and creating more student facing spaces within the administration wing.

Phase 1 on the Rice Library renovation project would include technology upgrades, more common spaces for study, and more coworking spaces for students to work jointly and remotely on group projects.

The university also approved two line items, including a nursing expansion initiative which seeks to support the healthcare needs of the region and state by building additional capacity in the nursing program. The second line item is the Strong Start to Completion Program, which would be designed specifically to meet the needs of minority students from enrollment to graduation.

Trustees also approved housing and meal plan rates for the 2021-22 Academic Year and heard an update on current construction projects.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: