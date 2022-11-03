EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has sold three properties to New Harmony.

Officials say at its regular meeting on November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties – The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. Officials say the goal of this sale is to find better ways for the properties to be used to benefit the community of New Harmony.

Steve Bridges, University of Southern Indiana Vice President for Finance and Administration, said the properties were not being used so they were declared surplus in November 2018. Bridges adds COVID postponed the sale until September of this year.

In regards to the sale of the buildings, Bridges says, “USI wanted the properties to be better utilized for the town of New Harmony and felt selling them would be more beneficial for the community.”