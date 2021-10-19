USI built satellite celebrates 1,000 days in orbit; will soon return to Earth

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A satellite designed and built by a team of University of Southern Indiana undergraduates celebrates a milestone of 1,000 days in space.

The UNITE CubeSat will soon descend back into the Earth’s atmosphere tracking critical data during reentry. Officials say it could reach reentry as soon as this Thursday.

The satellite’s primary mission is to measure plasma levels in the lower ionosphere. This is the first orbiting satellite designed by students at an Indiana public university.