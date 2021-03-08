USI campus to close on St. Patrick’s Day, reflect on the impact of the COVID pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) On St. Patrick’s day, the University of Southern Indiana will take time to reflect one year since shutting down campus because of the pandemic. It was on March 17, 2020 that USI decided to shut down the campus due to the coronavirus.

President Dr. Ron Rochon said in a message that all students, faculty, staff and administrators need a mental healthy day.

Classes are cancelled along with any university meetings. President Rochon is asking the campus community to spend the day remembering the lives lost and the milestones accomplished during the pandemic.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)