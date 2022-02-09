EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – USI Athletics hosted a press conference that announced the University’s Division I conference affiliation.

“This is an important day for USI and for our athletic programs,” said USI President Ronald S. Rochon. “We are honored to have been invited and to accept an invitation from the Ohio Valley Conference as we transition to Division I athletics—the highest level of athletic play. The OVC has an impressive record of stability and success, and they will be a strong partner for us as we make this logical step of growth and expansion and as we work to meet our strategic plan goal of elevating the visibility and reputation of this great institution. This is not only a great opportunity for USI but also for this community and state.”

USI joins OVC member institutions University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and the University of Tennessee at Martin. WEHT-WTVW has noted that with the addition of USI, that means that USI is the first university out of Indiana that is part of the Ohio Valley Conference.

“We are delighted the University of Southern Indiana will become the newest member of the Ohio Valley Conference,” said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner. “Given USI’s history of athletic success, including its national championships, its commitment to student-athlete academic achievement and its visionary leadership, we are confident they will be a tremendous addition to our conference. We are excited to add another exemplary member and start the next chapter in our rich conference history.”

“We are excited to begin competing at the Division I level, and the Ohio Valley Conference will be an excellent fit for us as we embark on that journey,” said Jon Mark Hall, USI Athletic Director. “As a founding member, we are grateful for the partnership and success we have had in the GLVC and look forward to competing at that level for the remainder of this year. Our strong record of GLVC and Division II success has prepared us for this move. Today, we look to a new era of competitiveness for our athletic programs and dare to strive for success at the highest level of play.”

Find out more about USI’s transition to Division I athletics and the OVC here.