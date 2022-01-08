USI falls to Southwest Baptist, snapping five game streak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Coming off of five straight victories, the Screaming Eagles had confidence going into Saturday’s game against Southwest Baptist at home. On that same day, however, the news came out that five players were released from the team.

USI started out slow in the first half, finding themselves down 7-2 early. But they would kick things into gear and rally to a 10 point lead going into halftime, Eagles up 29-19.

The Bearcats used the break to their advantage, coming out with a 16-4 run in the second half to regain control of the game. After a back and forth bout, SBU edged out USI with the 65-61 final.

Isaiah Swope led USI in scoring with a season-high 16 points. Four Eagles put up double digits; Tyler Henry with 11, Jacob Polakovich and Jelani Simmons with 10.

The Eagles are back in action on January 15 when they head north to take on the University of Indianapolis.