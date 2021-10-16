USI Foundation to make major gift announcement before Philip Hagemann celebration concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The USI Foundation are saying they have something big they’re announcing Tuesday, October 19th. A spokesperson for the foundation tells us they will be making a major gift announcement prior to concert celebrating music of Philip Hagemann.

Officials say the concert will be presented by the USI Board of Trustees, USI President Ronald S. Rochon, the USI College of Liberal Arts and the USI Foundation. Opening remarks in honor of Hagemann will be delivered by Romain before the concert begins.

Philip Hagemann is an accomplished musician, teacher, producer and award-winning composer of two full-length operas, 10 one-act chamber operas and 75 choral works. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Indiana, he has sponsored a competition for high school music students in Posey County, the finals of which are presented as a free public concert each summer in Thrall’s Opera House in New Harmony. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree from USI in 2016.

The concert is completely free to the public and will be held in the USI Performance Center. In-person physical distancing will be required for the event. “A Celebration of the Music of Philip H. Hagemann” is set to start Tuesday at 8 p.m.