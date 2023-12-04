HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business has recently revived a local chapter of Girls Who Code, an international organization aimed at supporting and increasing the number of women in computer science.

During the Fall Semester, the club was open to middle school girls in the Evansville area, and will expand to any girl grades 3 through 12 during the upcoming 2024 spring semester.

This fall, a group of computer science students and Dr. Srishti Srivastava, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Faculty Advisor for the USI Girls Who Code chapter, helped to teach a group of middle school girls about several topics in computer science including coding and working with robotics. The experience was a learning opportunity for both middle school students and USI students who had the chance to teach the lessons that they have learned about the career field.