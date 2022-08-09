EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Burdette Park will soon have a new Director and Assistant Director, both of which have strong ties to Evansville! The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced Zach Wathen will start in a new role as Director and Colton Meyer as Assistant Director.

Wathen, who is originally from Henderson, has been an Evansville resident since 2014. He brings over ten years of experience to his new position in the Parks and Tourism area.

Officials say Zach began his career as a Project Manager for the Ford Center and Victory Theater, Maintenance Technician with the Audubon State Park in Henderson, and lastly, as the Assistant Director for Burdette Park in 2017. Wathen graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Marketing and Communications Management.

Meyer was born and raised on Evansville’s west side where he graduated from Reitz High School and also attended the University of Southern Indiana. Officials say Colton brings a vast amount of knowledge through the many positions held at Burdette Park since beginning his career in 2012 which has prepared him for the new role of Assistant Director.

