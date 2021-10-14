USI honors victims of domestic violence with annual Flowers on the Lake ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, USI students are taking part in the annual Flowers on the Lake ceremony on Thursday.

The event is hosted by USI’s Sexual Assault and Gender Violence Prevention Committee and is used to honor lives lost to domestic violence. Students will speak during a presentation in front of the Liberal Arts Center to raise awareness about the warning signs of relationship abuse.

Guests will scatter flower petals on top of the water to honor survivors and remember victims.